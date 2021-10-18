Academic Minute
Climate Change Impacts on California Ecosystems

California is in the thick of the effects of climate change. In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight as part of University of California, Irvine, Week: Shane Coffield explores what to do going forward. Coffield is a Ph.D. candidate in earth system science at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

