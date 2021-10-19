Academic Minute
Trauma-Induced Depression

Trauma from war is a painful truth. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of California, Irvine, Week, Amal Alachkar examines ways to help mitigate the fallout. Alachkar is an associate professor of teaching and pharmaceutical sciences at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

