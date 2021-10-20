Academic Minute
Social Support for Health of Chinese and Korean Immigrants

Immigrants can thrive with a strong support network. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of California, Irvine, Week, Brittany N. Morey explores why. Morey is an assistant professor of health, society and behavior at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

