Academic Minute
Follow-Up Care for Young Adult Cancer Survivors

Lifelong follow-up care is critical for young cancer survivors. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of California, Irvine, Week, Joel Milam examines why. Milam is a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

