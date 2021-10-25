Academic Minute
What Influences Immigration Judges

What influences immigration judges in granting asylum to unaccompanied minors? In today's Academic Minute, Texas Lutheran University's Daniel Braaten looks into the answers. Braaten is an associate professor of political science at Texas Lutheran. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

