Mergers in Higher Education: The Need to Consider

Mergers are a fact of life for some institutions in higher education. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Albany's Ricardo Azziz says they are not always a bad thing. Azziz is a research professor in the school of public health at Albany. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

