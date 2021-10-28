Academic Minute
Alcohol Companies Benefit From Underage Drinking

How much do alcohol companies benefit from underage drinking? In today's Academic Minute, Boston University's David Jernigan takes a look at the numbers. Jernigan is a professor in the department of health law, policy and management at BU's School of Public Health. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

