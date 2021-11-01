Academic Minute
Understanding the Impact of Climate Change on Sea Life

Climate change will have many effects on sea life. In today's Academic Minute, Florida Institute of Technology's Richard Aronson dives into the topic. Aronson is a professor and head of the ocean engineering and marine sciences department at Florida Tech. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

