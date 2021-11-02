Academic Minute
The Vulnerability of Online Engagement

Social media algorithms want you to follow the crowd. In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University's Filippo Menczer examines how this can be gamed by certain users. Menczer is a professor of informatics and computer science at Indiana. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

