Academic Minute
Living Better, Living Smarter, With Western Wildfire

Wildfires are in the news more than ever. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Southern California's William Deverell says we need to change how we fight them. Deverell is a professor of history at USC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

