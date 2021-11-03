The Pulse
The Pulse: Melvin Hines of Upswing

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Melvin Hines, CEO and co-founder of Upswing, a student services platform for nontraditional students. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, The Pulse's host, Hines discusses how the platform can help reduce dropouts and improve student mental health and wellness.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 