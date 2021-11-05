Academic Minute
Closing the Digital Divide

The internet is a pivotal part of navigating life today. In today's Academic Minute, Texas A&M University San Antonio's Carl J. Sheperis examines how to get everyone on the same bandwidth. Sheperis is a professor of mental health counseling at TAMU San Antonio. A transcript of today's podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 