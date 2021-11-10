Academic Minute
Student Stress and Mental Health During the Pandemic

The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. In today's Academic Minute, the University of California, Irvine's Mahtab Jafari explores the effects. Jafari is a professor in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

