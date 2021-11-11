Academic Minute
Africa: The New Epicenter of Global Terrorism

There is a new hub of global terrorism. In today's Academic Minute, the U.S. Military Academy's Jason Warner surveys this theater. Warner is an assistant professor in the department of social sciences at West Point. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

