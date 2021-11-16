Academic Minute
Coherence, Belief Change and Convincing Other People

Differing beliefs are at the forefront of our minds. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Texas at Austin's Art Markman discusses changing minds. Markman is the Annabel Irion Worsham Centennial Professor of Psychology and Marketing and vice provost of continuing and professional education and new education ventures at UT Austin. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

