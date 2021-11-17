Academic Minute
From College to Career: Mentorship Model for Student Success

Mentors are key for the postcollegiate transition. In today's Academic Minute, Harvard University's Alexis Redding suggests the types of mentors to seek out. Redding is a lecturer and faculty co-chair of higher education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

