Artificial Intelligence to Detect COVID-19 Deterioration

Can artificial intelligence help us in the fight against COVID-19? In today's Academic Minute, NYU Abu Dhabi's Farah Shamout finds out. Shamout is an assistant professor and emerging scholar in computer engineering at New York University's Abu Dhabi campus. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

