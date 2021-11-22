Academic Minute
Reparations

Dealing with the past can be crucial to moving forward. In today's Academic Minute, Binghamton University's Kerry Whigham has one example. Whigham is an assistant professor of genocide and mass atrocity at Binghamton, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 