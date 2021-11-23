Academic Minute
The Intensity of Slavery and the Birth of Modern Capitalism

A short-term mind-set can have ample benefits, but at what cost? In today's Academic Minute, Connecticut College's Mark Stelzner examines. Stelzner is an assistant professor of economics at Connecticut College. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

