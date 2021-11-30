Academic Minute
Easter Island Myths

What happened on Easter Island? In today's Academic Minute, Binghamton University's Robert DiNapoli says reality may be different from what we've long thought. DiNapoli is a postdoctoral research associate in the environmental studies program at Binghamton, part of the State University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

