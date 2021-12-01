Academic Minute
Poe in His Right Mind

Are highly creative people more prone to madness? In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University at Kokomo's Mark Canada explores the brain to find out. Canada is professor of English and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at IU Kokomo. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

