Academic Minute
Nonconsumption Can Turn Ordinary Items Into Treasures

What makes trivial things seem special to someone? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Missouri at Kansas City's Jacqueline Rifkin looks into this question. Rifkin is an assistant professor of marketing at UMKC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 