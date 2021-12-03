Academic Minute
Infowhelm

Listening to the news can be overwhelming at times. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Texas at Austin's Heather Houser explores how art can help bring renewal to our senses. Houser is an associate professor of English at UT Austin. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 