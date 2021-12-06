Academic Minute
Pandemics, Ancient and Modern: Differences and Parallels

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the first one we’ve faced, so what can we learn from the past? In today’s Academic Minute, Doane University’s Amanda McKinney looks back to find out. McKinney is an assistant professor of health sciences and executive director of the Institute for Human and Planetary Health at Doane. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

