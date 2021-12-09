Academic Minute
Understanding Abortion Clinic Selection

Choosing an abortion clinic is getting harder, and it can also be a painful process. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Cincinnati's Orlaith Heymann examines how this decision is made. Heymann is a Ph.D. candidate in sociology at Cincinnati. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

