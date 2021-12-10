Academic Minute
Music, Movements and Emotions

Music could be one way to heal after the pandemic. In today's Academic Minute, Columbia University's Mariusz Kozak discusses why it brings us together. Kozak is an associate professor of music at Columbia and author of Enacting Musical Time: The Bodily Experience of New Music (Oxford University Press, 2019). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

