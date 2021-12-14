Academic Minute
How Food Transforms Neighborhoods

Wonderful ethnic food can be a blessing and a curse for a developing neighborhood. In today's Academic Minute, San Diego State University's Pascale Joassart-Marcelli looks into why. Joassart-Marcelli is a professor of geography and director of the interdisciplinary food studies and urban studies programs at San Diego State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 