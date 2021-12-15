Academic Minute
Renewable Assignments, Wikipedia and Metaliteracy

Wikipedia shouldn’t be used in higher ed classes, right? In today’s Academic Minute, the University at Albany’s Trudi Jacobson discusses one way Wikipedia can benefit students. Jacobson is a Distinguished Librarian at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

