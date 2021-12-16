Academic Minute
Wicked Students for a Wicked World

Living with uncertainty has become the norm. In today's Academic Minute, Washington and Lee University's Paul Hanstedt describes a new way to think about solving problems. Hanstedt is a professor of education studies at Washington and Lee. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.77 MB)

