This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Adam Geller, founder and CEO of Edthena, a platform that uses classroom video to help train teachers. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, The Pulse’s host, Geller discusses evidence-based approaches to teacher training, the use of e-portfolios and other topics. Find more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

