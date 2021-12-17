Academic Minute
Social Media: Benefits, Risks and Accuracy of Information

Social media is an important tool for health-care workers. In today's Academic Minute, the University of North Texas Health Science Center's Mindy Brummett explores how to use it wisely. Brummett is an assistant professor of physical therapy at UNTHSC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

