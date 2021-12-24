Academic Minute
The Real St. Nick

Who was the real St. Nick? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Southern California's Lisa Bitel explores the saint’s history. Bitel is a professor of history and religion at USC's Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

