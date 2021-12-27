Academic Minute
Art and Science Collaboration with Oysters

This is Best of Week on the Academic Minute. For the Commissioner’s Choice Award: Carolyn Henne, professor in the department of art at Florida State University, discusses one instance of the benefits of mixing art and science. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

File Download Episode (25.23 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 