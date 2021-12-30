Academic Minute
Stressors and the Black Community

This is Best of Week on the Academic Minute. For the Best Health Segment Choice Award: Riana Anderson, assistant professor in the school of public health at the University of Michigan, explores the stressors faced by black communities during the pandemic. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

File Download Episode (25.23 MB)

