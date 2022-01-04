Academic Minute
Universal Design for Learning Techniques in Virtual Formats

We have many ways to present information for students in today’s world. In today’s Academic Minute, Empire State College’s Melissa Wells discusses why different students may need different learning techniques. Wells is an assistant professor in the department of education studies at Empire State, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

