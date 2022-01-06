Academic Minute
Planning for the Best of Both Worlds in the Hybrid Workplace

Hybrid workplaces could be the way of the future. In today’s Academic Minute, Drake University’s Alanah Mitchell examines how to make them successful. Mitchell is the Aliber Distinguished Associate Professor and chair of the department of information management and business analytics in Drake’s College of Business and Public Administration. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

