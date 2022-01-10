Academic Minute
Harnessing the Power of Health-Care Apps

Should you share the health data your device collects? In today’s Academic Minute, Binghamton University’s Sal Agnihothri considers the risks. Agnihothri is a professor of supply chain and business analytics at Binghamton, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

