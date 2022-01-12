Academic Minute
Resettlement Campuses: The Future of Higher Education

What can be done to help refugees in this country? In today’s Academic Minute, Guilford College’s Diya Abdo delves into this question. Abdo is a professor of English at Guilford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 