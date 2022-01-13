Academic Minute
Preventing Morphine Addiction and Curbing the Opioid Epidemic

The opioid epidemic has been overshadowed by the pandemic but is still ongoing. In today’s Academic Minute, Oliver Civelli of the University of California, Irvine, determines a possible solution to helping curb it. Civelli is a professor of neuropharmacology at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

