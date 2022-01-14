Academic Minute
Goal Setting and Resolutions

Having vague goals makes them even harder to reach. In today’s Academic Minute, Edith Cowan University’s Joanne M. Dickson determines how to stay on track. Dickson is an associate professor of psychology at Edith Cowan, in Australia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

