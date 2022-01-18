Academic Minute
Pandemic Teaching and Learning Should Be Inclusive

Fostering an inclusive environment is key during a time of crisis. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Hartford’s Karla I. Loya explores how to make sure no one gets left behind in the classroom. Loya is an assistant professor of educational leadership in higher education at Hartford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

