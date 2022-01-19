Trust in government is said to be at an all-time low. In today’s Academic Minute, American University’s Anna Amirkhanyan digs in to find out if national trends are just spin. Amirkhanyan is a professor of public administration and policy at American and author of Citizen Participation in the Age of Contracting: When Service Delivery Trumps Democracy (Routledge, 2018). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.