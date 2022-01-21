University Innovation Alliance
Weekly Wisdom | Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell

Enjoy this inspiring conversation with Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell, Bridget Burns from University Innovation Alliance, and Doug Lederman from Inside Higher Ed. This episode aired live on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Weekly Wisdom is made possible with support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

 

