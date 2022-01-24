Academic Minute
Climate Migration: Facing the Inevitable

Many stand to lose their homes and towns in the face of impending climate change. In today’s Academic Minute, Hamilton College’s Peter F. Cannavo determines best practices going forward. Cannavo is a professor and chair of government at Hamilton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

File Download Episode (25.24 MB)

