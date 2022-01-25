The Pulse
Narine Hall of Inspace

This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Narine Hall, founder and CEO of Inspace, an online learning platform. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, The Pulse’s host, Hall discusses the platform's use of proximity-based audio and other topics. Find more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

