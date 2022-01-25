Academic Minute
Rethinking Secession

With America once again polarized, secession is back in the headlines. In today’s Academic Minute, Indiana University at Bloomington’s Timothy Waters examines secession and whether it could be a good thing. Waters is a professor of law at IU Bloomington and author of Boxing Pandora: Rethinking Borders, States, and Secession in a Democratic World (Yale 2020). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 