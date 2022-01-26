Academic Minute
MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy for PTSD Patients

Treating mental disorders may require some out-of-the-box thinking. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Connecticut’s C. Michael White discusses a form of treatment that is gaining steam and seeing positive results. White is a distinguished professor and chair of pharmacy practice at UConn. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 