Academic Minute
Friendliness and Trustworthiness in Forming New Teams

What gets you selected for a team project may be a surprise. In today’s Academic Minute, Binghamton University’s Cynthia Maupin explains which traits are most sought after. Maupin is an assistant professor of organizational behavior and leadership at Binghamton, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

