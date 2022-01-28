Academic Minute
Barriers to Medication Abortion for University Students

Abortion may be legal in a state, but that doesn’t mean access is easy. In today’s Academic Minute, Smith College’s Carrie N. Baker outlines the hurdles for public university students in Massachusetts. Baker is the Sylvia Dlugasch Bauman Chair of American Studies and a professor in Smith’s Program for the Study of Women and Gender. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

