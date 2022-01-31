Academic Minute
The Importance of Social Presence in Online Instruction

Online instruction is a part of college life, but how can we make it better? In today’s Academic Minute, Brenau University’s Billi L. Bromer has three ideas to do so. Bromer is an associate professor in Brenau’s College of Education. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

